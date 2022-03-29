Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Congress leader Hardik Patel ‘likes’ abusive tweets directed towards a woman, here is what happened

Congress leader Hardik Patel has ‘liked’ offensive tweets directed towards a woman, actress Niilam Paanchal. On Monday, Paanchal had posted a tweet without tagging anyone about someone that the said person would likely even fail kindergarten exams even without appearing for them. She then tweeted about a video being clicked in the hotel room.

While Paanchal had not tagged anyone, Hardik Patel’s supporters descended upon her timeline and started abusing her. One Hill Patel, General Secretary of Gujarat Congress social media department, told her to stay like an artist and added ‘we all know whose videos are made’.

To that, Paanchal said that if he has any proof of such videos, he should post and not issue such threats.

To that, Patel questioned Paanchal how much she charges for making videos.

Ahead of 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress leader Hardik Patel was allegedly caught in compromising position after an alleged sex video had gone viral.

Back then, Hardik Patel had claimed the sex CD was doctored and that he is not impotent.

However, after his aide tweeted derogatory tweets towards Paanchal, Hardik Patel was found ‘liking’ those abusive tweets directed towards her.

Tweets liked by Hardik Patel

Earlier in the day, while targeting Gujarat government, Patel had tweeted that now only kindergarten papers are left to be leaked. Congress in Gujarat had alleged paper leak in Van Rakshak recruitment exam. However, the incident at Unava based exam centre was of cheating/copying and not paper leak. State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had clarified that the paper was not leaked and asked Congress to pass on any information they have on paper leak to the authorities.

