Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeNews Reports‘How can we interfere’: Former MP and senior journalist MJ Akbar recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘How can we interfere’: Former MP and senior journalist MJ Akbar recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s reply on the plight of Kashmiri Hindus

“When I recall the events, I feel shaken to the core. I could not see how one community has to live as a refugee in our own country. This is not done," MJ Akbar said to ANI.

OpIndia Staff
Rajiv Gandhi
MJ Akbar recalled how Rajiv Gandhi-led govt expressed inability to act on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits (Image: Print/BS)
9

On March 15, senior journalist and BJP member MJ Akbar talked about the reply he had gotten from the then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the exodus and the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. He said when he raised the question to the PM, the reply he got was a political one.

Speaking to ANI, Akbar said he was heartbroken by the events that had happened during the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. “When I recall the events, I feel shaken to the core. I could not see how one community has to live as a refugee in our own country. This is not done.”

Recalling the reply of then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over the issue, Akbar said, “I raised the question to the government. The reply that I got was more of a political one. They said ‘Farooq Abdullah’s government was in power in Kashmir. How can we interfere’. He [Abdullah] was his [Rajiv Gandhi] friend at that time.”

‘Govt cannot turn a blind eye’

Questioning the inaction of then-government, Akbar said, “But the government has responsibility. When such horrific incidents were happening, the Centre cannot turn a blind eye.”

‘The Kashmir Files’

The discussions related to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley started pouring out after the release of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release, The Kashmir Files. Based on the true events, the film has brought the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits to the mainstream. So far, the film has done business of over 60 crores at the box office and is expected to touch the 100 crore mark very soon.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMJ Akbar case, Kashmiri Pandit exodus, Kashmiri Hindu killings
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘How can we interfere’: Former MP and senior journalist MJ Akbar recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s reply on the plight of Kashmiri Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Imran Khan gloats, congratulates Muslim Ummah, as UN adopts resolution proposed by Pakistan designating March 15 as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Please marry within Hindu Dharma’: Apoorva Puranik, who was stabbed 23 times by Mohammad Ijaz for leaving him, requests Hindu women

OpIndia Staff -

‘Religiophobias not restricted to Abrahamic faiths, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs face discrimination and violence too’: India at the UN on Islamophobia resolution

OpIndia Staff -

Malhar Rao Holkar: From a valiant warrior who established Swarajya in Malwa to a father-in-law with a difference

Suyash Sherekar -

Samajwadi Party fields Gorakhpur hospital tragedy accused Kafeel Khan as a candidate for Uttar Pradesh MLC elections

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarati film ‘Prem Prakaran’ withdraws itself from theatres voluntarily to make way for Kashmir Files, will be re-released later

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim girl student moves SC after Karnataka HC dismisses petitions saying hijab is not essential religious practice

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka hijab verdict: Drawing false parallels is an older technique, Swara Bhaskar must learn something new to peddle her agenda

Pallav -

‘Ek Bihari 100 Bimari’: TMC MLA goes on a vitriolic rant; Mamata Banerjee had earlier sowed the seeds of Bengali vs outsiders narrative

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,907FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com