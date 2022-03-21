‘Save yourself from Triple Talaq’, ‘will harm brothers and sisters if you complain’: Muslim woman thrown out because she voted for BJP in UP

A Muslim woman has been thrown out of the house by her in-laws allegedly for voting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She had voted for BJP for the work it has done, including the law against Triple Talaq and free ration to the poor. The victim has been identified as Uzma. She got married to Taslim Ansari in January 2021. It was a love marriage. Uzma is the daughter of one Tahir Ansari, a resident of Ezaz Nagar Ghautia colony.

In a statement, she said, “I voted for BJP that has irked my husband’s uncle Tayyab. I voted for BJP because they brought a law against Triple Talaq. My family is very poor. My father is a labourer. We are five sisters. The government also provided us ration.”

She further added she had a love marriage over a year ago. “When BJP won the elections, my husband’s uncle said Yogi won again. I laughed and said I also voted for BJP. I told him he was doing good for the people. It is a good government. They brought law against Triple Talaq.”

She said he got irked by her statement and told her to save herself from Triple Talaq. She claimed they were living happily separated from her father-in-law and mother-in-law. “My husband is with his uncle on the matter. He is not supporting me. But I do not have any issues with my husband,” she added. When asked if her husband threw her out, she said, “Yes, he threw me out and threatened to divorce me. He has not given me divorce but threatened and challenged me to do whatever I can to save myself from Triple Talaq.”

When she said she would file a complaint, they threatened to harm her brother and sisters.

Husband and his uncle threw her out for voting BJP

Reports suggest a man named Maulana Tayyab, uncle of the victim, and Uzma’s brother-in-law Ayaz came to know that she might have voted for BJP in the Assembly polls. When they confronted her and asked who she had voted, she told them that she voted for BJP. Irked by the confession, they threw her out of the house. Uzma alleged Tayyab said as she voted for BJP, her husband would divorce her. He also challenged BJP if the party could stop the divorce.

Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, met the victim and urged the government to take strict action in the case. Notably, Farhat also raised the issue of Triple Talaq in UP. Reports further suggested the in-laws of the victim had threatened her if she complained to the Police, they would kill he brother.

Naqvi said in a statement that Uzma had approached her and informed her about the incident. She further added they would file a police complaint about further action.

Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi, National General Secretary, Tanzeem Ulma-e-Islam, was quoted by Live Hindustan saying every person has the right to vote for the party of their choice. He said, “Any man or woman can vote for the party of his/her choice as per the constitution. It should not be politicized. The in-laws and husband are threatening the victim of divorce as she voted for BJP. It is wrong. They should apologize to the victim. If they fail to do so, they will be deemed criminals as per Sharia.”