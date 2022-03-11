Friday, March 11, 2022
Updated:

‘India preparing for invasion, Yogi Adityanath celebrating election victory’: Pakistan ‘experts’ make wild theories about alleged ‘Indian missile’

After spinning a whole war scenario, Hamid then stated that he has been told by some of his friends that the 'nuclear missile launch' was done to celebrate CM Yogi Adityanath's victory in the UP elections. He even added that he believes that.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan experts make wild claims about alleged Indian missile
PM Modi, Imran Khan, CM Yogi
17

On Thursday, March 10, the Pakistani Army claimed that a ‘missile’ from India was launched from Hisar, violated the Pakistani airspace and fell in Mian Channu city in Khanewal district of the Punjab province of Pakistan. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday (March 9) evening.

As per the Pakistani army’s DGISPR, the missile was without a warhead and had come close to civilian airlines, and had come over 124 km inside Pakistan. General Major Babar Iftikhar stated “It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed. When it fell, it damaged civilian properties.”

DG ISPR alleged that the ‘flying object’ travelled 124 km from Sirsa in India to land in Mian Channu city of Pakistan. Genera Babar, however, made it clear that the flying object was not shot down and that it fell on its own.

This claim has come while the Imran Khan government in Pakistan is facing massive protests inside Pakistan. On March 10, militias under the Jamat Ul Islami-Fazl had entered the Parliament lodges to ‘provide security’ to opposition leaders of the Parliament under the orders of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The police arrested several people, including parliamentarians Salahuddin Ayubi and Maulana Jamaluddin.

Fazlur Rehman has given widespread calls to all Pakistanis to march towards Islamabad, in protest against Imran Khan’s government.

While Imran Khan faces massive protests and unrest in his own country, the claims of the so-called -supersonic missile’ travelling inside Pakistan has brought out some wild conspiracy theories from Pakistan.

One Pakistani ‘expert’ Zaid Hamid, who keeps on issuing threats against Hindus and spreads fake news against India, had claimed that the so-called supersonic missile was nuclear-capable, and it was an ‘attack by India’.

Taking his rant to top-notch battle game level, Hamid claimed that the ‘nuclear missile’ was launched by India in preparation for war and invasion of Pakistan’.

Images via @mango_sheikh on Twitter

Hamid claimed that the nuclear missile launch was India’s plan to test and evaluate Pakistan’s entire nuclear doctrine and validate their response.

images via @mango_sheikh on Twitter

Hamid further claimed that India’s “nuclear attack” was successful and next time, India will launch a cruise missile with a real warhead. He added that India is now ready to ‘invade’ Pakistan while Pakistan’s government is busy handling internal protests and unrest. Hamid’s inference was that India will soon start firing real supersonic cruise missiles on Pakistan and the March 9 was just a warning shot.

Nuclear attack to Yogi celebrating UP win

After spinning a whole war scenario, Hamid then stated that he has been told by some of his friends that the ‘nuclear missile launch’ was done to celebrate CM Yogi Adityanath’s victory in the UP elections. He even added that he believes that.

Missile gone stupid

Another Pakistani ‘expert’ has claimed that there is absolutely nothing to worry about an Indian missile coming 124 km deep inside Pakistan. Because the Pakistani Army has not indicated any ‘hostile intent’ from that missile. He even added that Pakistan is capable of launching an appropriate response if needed. He concluded that the incident must have been a ‘missile gone stupid’.

Image via Twitter

While India has not issued an official response to the wild claims made by Pakistan yet, there are many observers commenting that Pakistan is making false claims to divert its citizen’s attention from the political turmoil the Imran Khan government is facing, and they are probably trying to take advantage of the media attention and public anxiety over the Russia Ukraine war.

Pakistan has summoned the Indian envoy for an explanation over the alleged missile firing.

Interestingly, the claims made by the Pakistani military of an Indian missile ‘intruding’ into the country’s airspace comes two days after the Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the ‘selected’ government of Imran Khan.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

