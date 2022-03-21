The movie The Kashmir Files continues to trigger one controversy after another, as Islamists and left-liberals accuse the movie of spreading hatred against Muslims. After several state governments made the movie tax-free, The Indian Express has published a report claiming that an IAS officer has run into trouble with the Madhya Pradesh government for his tweets on the movie.

The report said that an IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has run into trouble with the state government over his tweets. But that is not correct, and exaggeration of the fact. The Indian Express converted individual opinions of a single minister to the action of the state govt, to show the BJP govt in poor light.

ON 18th March, IAS officer Niyaz Khan, posted as Deputy Secretary in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Madhya Pradesh had posted a tweet asking the makers of The Kashmir Files to make a movie on killings of Muslims. He had tweeted, “Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country.”

He had also said that he is “thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians.”

Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022

The officer followed it up with another tweet on Sunday, asking the producer of the movie to donate all the earnings of the movie to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great.People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings.I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 20, 2022

The government officer’s such rant on the widely acclaimed movie was not liked by Vishwas Sarang, the medical education minister in Madhya Pradesh. Talking to media, Sarang had demanded action against Niyaz Khan, saying that the officer’s comments were in violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The minister had said that he will be writing to the Department of Personnel and Training asking the department to take disciplinary action against the officer, as he was promoting sectarianism through his comments.

Therefore, it is clear that a minister in Madhya Pradesh govt is demanding action against the IAS officer, and the govt has not taken any action. Moreover, the minister is in medical education department while the officer is posted in PWD, therefore the minister does not have any administrative authority over him. But The Indian Express tried to exaggerate the matter by saying that Niyaz Khan has run into trouble with the state govt.

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

After the officer has advised the producer of The Kashmir Files to donate the earnings, the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri had responded to him saying he will be visiting Bhopal to discuss the matter. “Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer,” he had tweeted back. Reportedly, Khan is the author of eight books.