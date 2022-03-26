A new controversy has erupted in Karnataka’s Mandya over sanctioning an illegal Muslim cemetery in Hosa Budhanoor village despite the absence of any Muslim population in the surrounding villages.

According to the reports, the villagers of the Budhanoor village of Mandya taluk in Karnataka is facing a serious problem. For years, the villagers were demanding a crematorium in the Hosa Budhanoor. The district authorities not only ignored their demands for allocating government land to build the crematorium but also silently allocated land to a burial ground for Muslims even though none of them lived in the surrounding 15 villages.

The villagers have alleged that the Waqf board has converted the 1.13 acres of land allocated to Hindus in the village into a Muslim burial ground in 2017. The villagers have alleged that the then Deputy Commissioner of Mandya S. Ziyaullah had given his permission to convert the land into Muslim burial even as there were no Muslim populations in nearby villages.

On Friday, the villagers of Budhanoor organised a padayatra from their village to the Mandya DC office to submit a memorandum to reconsider the decision to allocate the government land to the Muslim burial ground and urged them to allocate a cemetery for Hindu villagers.