Perturbed by the success of Kashmir Files and people’s reaction to the genocide of Kashmiri Hindu community in 1990, Congress party has officially stepped in to defend the Islamists who carried it out. In a long deranged rant, official Congress Kerala handle blamed everyone from Governor Jagmohan to BJP for the genocide.

In a Twitter thread from their official Congress Kerala handle, the Congress party started off their rant by downplaying the whole Kashmiri Hindu genocide itself. Saying 399 Kashmiri Hindus were killed by terrorists, and comparing it to the 15,000 deaths of Muslims in the valley over the last 3 decades as a result of terrorism.

Kerala Congress’ now deleted tweet

To put things in perspective, lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus were forced to leave their valley, almost overnight, leaving all their belongings behind. There were announcements made from mosques asking Kashmiri Hindu men to leave the valley, leaving their women behind. The chants of ‘convert (to Islam), leave or die’ echoed in the valley. That the Kashmiri Hindus did not leave their homes out of free will but were forced to is completely ignored by Congress.

Then Congress went on to blame Governor Jagmohan, the man who actually saved Kashmiri Hindus from a fate much worse than the exodus. “Jagmohan theory” is a long peddled lie by Congress and its cabal to give a clean chit to the Islamists for their actions in 1990.

Congress blaming Governor Jagnmohan for the exodus

Governor Jagmohan, who was appointed as the governor of Jammu & Kashmir on 19th January 1990, and reached Srinagar only on 21st January 1990, has been repeatedly blamed by Congress for the Kashmiri Hindu exodus.

Home Minister Amit Shah meeting Governor Jagmohan after abrogation of Article 370

The thread further tried to imply that the Kashmiri Hindus were not targeted and they were victims of terrorism just like everyone else. Apparently slogans like ‘Raliv Galiv ya Chaliv‘ (Convert, die or leave) that Kashmiri Hindus heard all around them were a figment of their imagination. Another slogan the mobs chanted ‘aasie gacchie panunuy Pakistan, batav rostuy batenien saan’ (We want our Pakistan. Without Kashmiri Pandit men but with Kashmiri Pandit women) was not targeting them either apparently as per Congress.

Of course, much of the Congress ire was directed at the ruling party BJP. With multiple BJP governments supporting the Kashmir Files movie by making it tax-free, Congress tried to show that BJP is the actual villain of the events shown in the film. From linking Ayodhya movement to the Kashmiri Hindu exodus to BJP’s support to the then VP Singh government to declaring Governor Jagmohan an RSS man, Congress blamed BJP for the entire exodus.

And if that was not enough, somehow Congress managed to make Jammu residents villains by claiming how Kashmiri Muslims were killed in Jammu during partition. This insinuates justification of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and genocide by hands of Islamic terrorists ‘because Muslims were also killed’ theory.

Congress’ tweet on Ram Janmabhoomi

Apparently, the Kashmiri Hindu exodus and genocide on hands of Islamic terrorists is ‘issue’ which BJP used for ‘propaganda’. The horrors endured by Kashmiri Hindus was reduced to ‘fake outrage’.

Congress’ tweet on KP exodus

Congress cleverly tries to insinuate that the violence in 1990 happened overnight or was the only time Kashmiri Hindus left the valley. The community was targeted continuously since the partition. There was violence in the 70s, 80s when some Kashmiri Hindus left the valley. Those who stayed back till 1990s thought they were in safe hands amongst their neighbours. Except, in the 1990s even many of the neighbours turned on them. This is not a figment of imagination but lived trauma of thousands of Kashmiri Hindus.

The only people Congress didn’t blame during the course of the thread was the militant cadres of Pakistani based terror groups, JKLF, Hizbul and members of local militia who carried out the genocide. Everyone else was culpable except the men actually carrying out the murders and the rapes.

Congress’ top leadership and Kerala unit

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is currently the Chairman of Kerala Congress Digital media cell.

Tharoor as Chairman of KPCC Digital Media cell

Senior Congress leader is the Chairman of Kerala state unit’s digital media cell. It is very likely that he was in the know of things being posted by the social media account. It is also likely the Kerala Congress social media account posted on behest of Tharoor.

Another thing is that former Congress President and son of current Congress President Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha. Wayanad is one of the important constituencies in Kerala.