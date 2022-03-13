Madhya Pradesh has joined Haryana and Gujarat as the third state to declare the movie The Kashmir Files as tax-free. Third da into its release, the movie has become a blockbuster hit, and theatres across the country as reporting that their shows are fully booked.

Madhya Pradesh government makes the film The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan



The tax-free status will reduce the price of tickets for the movie, as the states are waiving the entertainment GST applicable for it. The current GST rate on entertainment is 18%, and when the state GST is subtracted from ticket prices, they would drop by 9%.

Alongside this, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have joined to booked theatres for people to come and watch the movie. The movie has received an overwhelming response from the public. Despite only having a limited release in India, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has become a smashing success.

Umesh Sharma, a BJP Spokesperson in Indore, reserved one full theatre to show The Kashmir Files to the public. People holding saffron flags and shouting patriotic slogans gathered to see the film. A Twitter user shared a video writing, “Video is supposed to be from Indore, MP. people are going to watch The Kashmir Files with chanting Jai Shree Ram.”

A significant number of people came and joined in Indore on Friday to see the film The Kashmir Files, which was released on 11 March. Umesh Sharma had booked the entire theatre for them. A big crowd gathered at the Regal Tiraha with saffron flags in their hands, then marched towards the Inox Theatre in the Central Mall, chanting nationalistic slogans.

The Congress Party has protested to the BJP holding such an event to screen the film. Rakesh Singh Yadav, state secretary of the Congress, stated that the BJP is overjoyed with its victories in four states. Through the film, they hope to foster religious fervour, he alleged.

Another user on Twitter mentioned that a BJP MLA from Vijaypur, Bsavangowda Patil has announced free shows of the film for 10 days in his constituency. He wrote on Twitter, “BJP MLA from Vijaypur Bsavangowda Patil announces 10 days free show of The Kashmir Files in his constituency. We need more such Leaders”

BJP MLA from Vijaypur Bsavangowda patil announces 10 days free show of The Kashmir Files in his constituency. We need more such Leaders — squineon (@squineon) March 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files is a movie directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and documents some real stories when in 1990, turmoil in Kashmir erupted as a result of rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley. Performers such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi play pivotal roles.

People from all across the world have shown their support for the film. People from many walks of life have come out to offer their support for the film and have pushed others to see it so that they, too, may learn the heretofore unrecognized truth.

Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, recently spoke with OpIndia CEO Rahul Raushan about the film’s production, the challenges his team faced, and how he assured the film’s theatrical run. In addition to states making the movie tax-free and political leaders joining in, numerous social media users have offered to fund movie tickets so that more people can see the film.