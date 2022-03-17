On Wednesday, a Karnataka court sentenced one Aditya Rao to 20-year imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for planting an explosive near the departure gate of Mangalore International Airport in 2020.

According to the reports, the fourth judicial district court has sentenced Aditya Rao to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slappedRs.10,000 in the airport bomb planting case.

It may be recalled that Aditya Rao was accused of placing a bag containing a bomb near the ticket counter of the airport terminal building on January 20, 2020, and fled in an auto-rickshaw. The bag reportedly carried a low-intensity IED and had all components, excluding the triggering material.

Aditya had later surrendered at the office of the state director-general of police in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Mangaluru Police releases photographs of suspect and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in, in the CCTV footage. A suspicious bag was found at Mangaluru Airport today. https://t.co/9X3seeADZC pic.twitter.com/NKeak3rwnz — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

In addition to his 20-years imprisonment, the court has also ordered five years of imprisonment under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, along with Rs 10,000 fine. His sentence will be extended by another six more months if Aditya fails to pay the fine. Both the sentences will run concurrently.