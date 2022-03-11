Guwahati police is looking for five youths named Biki Ali, Faizur Ali, Puna Ali, Pinku Ali, and Raja Ali for gangrape of a minor girl, all of whom are absconding. After committing the crime, the youths led by Biki Ali had uploaded the video of the same on social media, which had gone viral.

According to reports, the class ten minor girl was in an alleged affair with Biki Ali. On February 16th, he took her to his home along with a friend and both of them had raped her together. They had also recorded the act. They threatened that they will upload the images and the videos on social media if she disclosed about the incident to anyone.

While the 16-year-old girl kept quite due to this threat, it emboldened Biki Ali to commit the crime again. On 19th February, he blackmailed her to accompany him to an Oyo hotel, threatening that if she does not agree, the visuals will be made viral.

In the hotel room, Biki Ali was joined by four other friends named Faizur Ali, Puna Ali, Pinku Ali, and Raja Ali. They gangraped the girl together, and again made video of the same. This time, they also uploaded the videos on social media.

After keeping mum for some days, the girl informed her family about the incident, and immediately her parents registered a complaint at the Panbazar Women Police Station in the city. Based on the complaint, a case under POCSO has been registered against the five named by the victim.

While the girl is aged 16 and thus a minor, all the accused are adults as they are in their early twenties. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the five accused, as all of them are on the run at present.