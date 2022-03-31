AFSPA areas to be reduced in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur

In a significant decision, the Modi government has decided to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

In a tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades”.

Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly revealed that the reduction of areas under AFSPA was an outcome of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development in these states. He also said this is the latest step to PM Modi’s consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the North East.

Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA is a law that empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces if an operation goes wrong.