Tuesday, March 1, 2022
HomeGovernment and PolicyNaveen died in shelling, efforts to bring mortal remains initiated by Karnataka CM: Reports
Government and PolicyNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Naveen died in shelling, efforts to bring mortal remains initiated by Karnataka CM: Reports

OpIndia Staff
Blast
The blast that claimed Naveen's life (Source: Viral video on Twitter)
1

The Indian student Naveen who lost his life on March 1 in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was out of the shelter to buy something from a nearby store. News agency ANI quoted Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka SDMA, saying, “We have confirmed from MEA the unfortunate demise of Naveen Shekharappa in Ukraine. He was from Chalageri, Haveri. He had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died.”

Visuals show massive blast resulting in Naveen’s death

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, TV9, shared the visuals of the blast that claimed Naveen’s life. According to the TV9 report, Naveen was standing in a line for food outside Governor’s house city hall. A Russian individual grabbed the phone found near the body and took it to Indians, which helped identify Naveen. The mortal remains have been shifted to the local morgue. Around 3000-4000 Indian students are stuck in Kharkiv.

Karnataka CM initiated efforts to bring back Naveen’s mortal remains

As per ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai has initiated efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen at the earliest. Karnataka CMO officials said, “Naveen Shekharappa, a Haveri district student died in Ukraine. CM Bommai spoke with his father. All efforts will be made to bring back Naveen’s body to India. The CM said that the matter is being negotiated with foreign ministry officials.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,884FollowersFollow
25,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com