Naveen died in shelling, efforts to bring mortal remains initiated by Karnataka CM: Reports

The Indian student Naveen who lost his life on March 1 in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was out of the shelter to buy something from a nearby store. News agency ANI quoted Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka SDMA, saying, “We have confirmed from MEA the unfortunate demise of Naveen Shekharappa in Ukraine. He was from Chalageri, Haveri. He had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died.”

Visuals show massive blast resulting in Naveen’s death

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, TV9, shared the visuals of the blast that claimed Naveen’s life. According to the TV9 report, Naveen was standing in a line for food outside Governor’s house city hall. A Russian individual grabbed the phone found near the body and took it to Indians, which helped identify Naveen. The mortal remains have been shifted to the local morgue. Around 3000-4000 Indian students are stuck in Kharkiv.

Sadly first news is on Indian killed in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mh4UtIkFhc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 1, 2022

Karnataka CM initiated efforts to bring back Naveen’s mortal remains

As per ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai has initiated efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen at the earliest. Karnataka CMO officials said, “Naveen Shekharappa, a Haveri district student died in Ukraine. CM Bommai spoke with his father. All efforts will be made to bring back Naveen’s body to India. The CM said that the matter is being negotiated with foreign ministry officials.”