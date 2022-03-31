Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeSocial Media'Pahadan chalegi? Kitna deti hai?': Netizens demand action against YouTuber Bhuvan Bam for derogatory...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Pahadan chalegi? Kitna deti hai?’: Netizens demand action against YouTuber Bhuvan Bam for derogatory video on women from mountainous areas

Several social media users asked NCW to initiate action against Bhuvan Bam for his vulgar remarks toward women from the mountainous regions.

OpIndia Staff
Bhuvan Bam
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in his latest video allegedly projected women from mountainous areas as prostitutes. (Image: India Today)
4

On March 29, netizens expressed outrage over a derogatory video published by YouTube Bhuvan Bam on women from mountainous areas (Pahadan women). In the video, Bam could be seen acting in three different roles. One of the characters was talking on the phone to arrange a model for some shoot. He made derogatory remarks against the women in the video and tried to depict them to be indulged in prostitution.

The 7 minutes 15-second long video titled “Automatic Gaadi” was published on his YouTube channel on March 25. The derogatory comments could be seen from 5 minutes 39-seconds onwards. In the video, one of the characters is called a “dealer”, who he thought was a car dealer. Upon asking about a model, the person on the other end offered him a ‘Pahadan woman’ that would fit in his budget. Several derogatory remarks such as “she would take from behind” were used in the act. Gigolo, a word used for male prostitutes, was also used in the act.

Pahadi Panda’s founder Ashish Nautiyal raised the issue on the social media platform Twitter and demanded action from the National Commission of Women against the YouTuber. He also demanded the video should be removed immediately and urged for suspension of Bam’s YouTube channel. In a tweet, he said, “Can NCW Chief Rekha Sharma take action against Bhuvan Bam for making such derogatory comments on women? It is essential to stop such elements from reaching out to the youth of the country with their content.”

Bam and women’s rights

Ironically, Bam had raised the issue of women’s rights in the past. In 2019, he had released a video in which he talked about women’s rights and safety following the rape and murder of a young veterinarian. The funny thing is, in his video, he had called for sensitising and educating men rather than blaming women for the atrocities they face.

Netizens react to the ribald nature of the gig enacted by Bhuvan Bam

Netizens strongly criticised Bam for his derogatory act in the video. Author and Screenwriter Advaita Kala said in a tweet, “This is not humour – it’s vulgar misogynistic trash that objectifies women and, in particular pahaadi women.”

In a follow-up tweet, she tagged NCW chief Rekha Sharma and urged her to take immediate action. She said, “Request Rekha Sharma Mam to please make a note of this content and take suitable action. “Kitna deti hai – kahan se leti hai” with reference to pahaadi or any woman is unacceptable and contributes to rape culture.”

Political Analyst Ankit Pandey said, “Tomorrow, the word ‘Pahadan’ would become a double-meaning word because of Bam or some other comedian.”

Journalist Kishor Joshi of TN Navbharat called it a derogatory video and said, “The video and remarks are derogatory. Some day these people would get punched just like Will Smith [punched Chris Rock] for making such derogatory video.”

He further urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who himself comes from a mountainous region, to take strict action against Bam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,750FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com