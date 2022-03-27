Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been attacked at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna. He went to a hospital for attending a programme. When he was offering flowers on a statue there, a young man came and climbed up in hurry. The guards tried to catch him when the young man attempted to slap Bihar CM on the cheek. However, the slap hit him in the arm.

The video of the same has since gone viral. The police immediately arrested the young man. The youth has been taken to the Bakhtiyarpur police station. His identity is not revealed yet. The video of the incident was captured on camera which went viral in no time.

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has been attacked like this. During the 2020 assembly elections also, CM Nitish Kumar was attacked. When Nitish Kumar reached the Harlakhi assembly constituency in Madhubani to address a rally, he was attacked. Nitish was addressing a rally when a piece of onion and stone was thrown at him.