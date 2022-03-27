Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Man slaps CM Nitish Kumar in Bakhtiyarpur, video viral
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bihar: Man slaps CM Nitish Kumar in Bakhtiyarpur, video viral

The man who slapped Nitish Kumar has been arrested and taken to police station. Further investigation is underway.

OpIndia Staff
Nitish Kumar
12

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been attacked at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna. He went to a hospital for attending a programme. When he was offering flowers on a statue there, a young man came and climbed up in hurry. The guards tried to catch him when the young man attempted to slap Bihar CM on the cheek. However, the slap hit him in the arm.

The video of the same has since gone viral. The police immediately arrested the young man. The youth has been taken to the Bakhtiyarpur police station. His identity is not revealed yet. The video of the incident was captured on camera which went viral in no time.

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has been attacked like this. During the 2020 assembly elections also, CM Nitish Kumar was attacked. When Nitish Kumar reached the Harlakhi assembly constituency in Madhubani to address a rally, he was attacked. Nitish was addressing a rally when a piece of onion and stone was thrown at him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnitish kumar, nitish kumar slapped, nitish kumar slapped allahu akbar, nitish kumar allahu akbar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,711FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com