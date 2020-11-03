While the second phase of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections are underway, the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, was greeted with onions during his election rally at Madhubani’s Harlakhi Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Shortly after Nitish Kumar assumed the podium, making a pitch to the people to vote for his party and alliance, some miscreants in the crowd started hurling onions at the JDU chief. The security guard quickly came forward and flanked the chief minister to defend him from the attack.

However, Kumar remained unfazed with the onions hurled at him and persisted with his speech, asking people to continue attacking him. Kumar was speaking on unemployment when he was attacked by an unidentified man with onions.

The man who had reportedly hurled onions at Kumar kept shouting that though alcohol is prohibited in the state, it is freely being sold and available everywhere.

This is not the first time that Kumar had to endure an embarrassing attack by the audience in his election rally. Earlier in the past, crowds in his election rallies were heard booing him while shouting slogans in support of the RJD.

The second phase of Bihar polls currently underway

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is currently underway in 94 constituencies across 17 districts of the state. The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is contesting on 43 seats, while its NDA ally BJP is fighting it out 46 seats. Mukesh Sahni’s VIP is contesting the remaining five. On the other hand, RJD is contesting on 56 seats and its partner Congress is battling it out on 24 constituencies. The CPI and CPI(M) are fighting four seats each. The LJP is contesting 52 seats, including the two it had won in 2015 contesting as an NDA constituent.

The districts that are going to polls are Patna, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Siwan, Saran and Khagaria.

Among the key faces in this phase of elections are the fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav’s two sons—Tejashwi Pratap Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.