Monday, March 14, 2022
Journalists loyal to Congress have gone a step ahead of the party, with Piyush Babele blaming Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra for Kashmiri Hindu genocide.

OpIndia Staff
Piyush Babele
Image Source: YouTube
5

Congress and its allied ecosystem has been really rattled with the commercial and critical success of the latest Vivek Agnihotri film, The Kashmir Files. Leftists, with whom Congress has firmly aligned itself in the 21st century, have out-rightly denied Kashmiri Hindu genocide or tried to justify it for years.

Kerala Congress official Twitter account went on a long rant blaming BJP for the Kashmiri Hindu genocide and exodus, while at the same time denying that there was any targeting of Hindus. Now journalists loyal to Congress have gone a step ahead, with one Piyush Babele blaming Lal Krishna Advani’s Rath Yatra which was part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for this genocide.

In a series of incoherent tweets, Babele claimed that LK Advani’s Rath Yatra created an atmosphere against Muslims in India, which resulted in hatred against Kashmiri Hindus in the valley.

However, there is one teeny tiny problem with this argument, LK Advani started his Rath Yatra 8 months after the genocide in Kashmir. While the Rath Yatra started in September 1990, the Kashmiri Hindu genocide took place in January 1990. Now unless LK Advani had Dr Strange’s time stone and was able to manipulate space-time continuum, it is hard to imagine how he could have influenced January’s events in September.

The alleged journalist tried to defend his stupid remark by later saying that Advani had started creating “Anti-Muslim atmosphere” much before his Rath Yatra. However, it looked like a stubborn refusal to accept a mistake after getting caught with one’s hand inside the cookie jar.

This is not the first time someone has mixed up chronology while trying to give a clean chit to terror unleashed by Islamists on Hindus specifically because of their religion. ‘Activist’ Arundhati Roy had once very famously claimed that on 27 February 2002, the Karsevaks who were burnt alive by the Islamic mob in Godhra were returning after ‘demolishing’ the disputed structure in Ayodhya often referred to as Babri Masjid.

The disputed structure was demolished full 10 years prior the the carnage. Not just that, she had even said that ‘train caught fire’ and that ‘nobody knows who set fire to the train’. You can read our detailed report on the Godhra carnage which lists out Nanavati Mehta Commission report on eyewitness statement and other details, here.

Meanwhile, even though Congress and their aligned journalists are seething over the film, The Kashmir Files continues to make new records on the box office and set is to be a mega success.

