PM Narendra Modi has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call on Monday 7th March 2022. In his conversation with Putin, PM Modi suggested that a direct conversation between him and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts to solve the ongoing Ukraine Russia crisis.

On 7th March 2022, Press Information Bureau has published a press release regarding this telephonic talk between the two leaders. It is said in the press release that the two leaders have discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin has briefed PM Modi about the status of negotiations between the two countries involved in the conflict.

The press release by the PIB states, “The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to the cessation of the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts.”

It further says, “Prime Minister Modi conveyed his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in Sumy. President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating the evacuation of civilians including Indian students.”

The Russia Ukraine war started on 24th February 2022 and PM Modi had immediately spoken to President Vladimir Putin on the same day about the safety and evacuation of the Indian citizens in Ukraine. Operation Ganga has successfully brought back more than 13000 Indians who were stranded in the war-hit Ukraine.

Today is the 12th day of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It all started on February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced limited military operations against Ukraine in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow did not plan on occupying Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.