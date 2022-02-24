Hours after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today evening over the ongoing crisis. In his conversation, PM Modi expressed concerns over the safety of Indians living in Ukraine, especially the students. He also appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

The official press release from PMO reads, “President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Source: PIB

Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India’s concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

It may be noted that after Russia launched an attack on military bases in Ukraine earlier today, Ukraine had urged PM Modi to talk to Putin to stop the invasion. Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Igor Polikha had urged PM Modi to intervene in the matter and hold talks with Putin, given the special ties between the two countries. He had said that India has a special relationship with Russia, and New Delhi can play a more active role in managing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky,” the Ukrainian ambassador had said.