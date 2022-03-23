Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grave concern over the violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Birbhum claiming lives of eight civilians on Tuesday. The comments were made while PM Modi was speaking at the Inauguration of Biplobi Bharat gallery at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata through an online address.

In his speech, he commented on the Birbhum burnings while saying, “I express my condolences on the violent incident in Birbhum, West Bengal. I hope that the state government will definitely get those who committed such a heinous sin on the great land of Bengal punished. He further stated, “I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals.”

He assured that his government at the centre will take all necessary steps to punish the perpetrators at the latest. “On behalf of the central government, I assure the state that whatever help it wants will be provided to the criminals in getting them punished at the earliest,” he stated. In the function, Partha Chatterjee, senior state Minsiter who was present remarked on the PM’s comments saying,”The state government is duty-bound to ensure that the rule of law should take its course. The culprits will be hunted down and punished.”

Birbhum violence: At least 8 dead, houses torched after murder of TMC leader

On the night of March 22, at least twelve houses were reportedly set ablaze by an angered mob in the Rampurhat area in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. According to some reports, the miscreants had locked the victims in their houses and with no scope for rescue primarily eight people died engulfed in fire. Seven bodies were recovered from a single house, including those of innocent women and children.

People have suggested that the event is an aftermath of the alleged murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local panchayat member from the TMC. Taking cognizance of the violence, the Calcutta High Court heard a suo-moto plea requesting a thorough investigation by central investigation agencies like the CBI or NIA today. The West Bengal Police has arrested eleven people in light of the burnings at Birbhum.