Taking cognizance of the honorific killings in Rampurhat village in Birbhum district that broke yesterday, The Calcutta High Court has decided to hear the matter at 2 PM today. A suo-moto case was registered in the High Court after the killings of eight people, including three women and two children following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Shaikh took place in Rampurhat village of Birbum district in West Bengal.

BREAKING: Calcutta High Court registers suo moto case in the incident of Rampurhat, Birbhum district where several homes were set ablaze. Chief Justice bench to hear the case today at 2pm. #BengalBurnings — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) March 23, 2022

The bench led by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava is set to hear the matter today at 2 pm. Violence broke out in the Rampurhat village a day after Trinamool Congress deputy Panchayat chief Bhadu Sheikh was allegedly murdered. In the wave of arson that erupted, an angry mob set as many as eight houses on fire in which eight people including innocent women and children lost their lives. In the petition filed in the High Court, it was demanded that a thorough investigation should be done by central investigation agencies be it the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

After a delegation of Bengal BJP leaders met Central Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the violence, sought a report from the state government on the burnings. After the violence broke out, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted, “Horrifying violence and arson orgy Rampurhat in Birbhum indicates the state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost.”

Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost.



Have sought urgent update on the incident from Chief Secretary.



My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved. pic.twitter.com/vtI6tRJcBX — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 22, 2022

Eleven people have been arrested and two FIRs have been registered against the killings in Birbhum by West Bengal Police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh has been formed to probe the matter.