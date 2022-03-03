In a significant relief to Indian students, the universities in Poland may consider giving admissions to the Indian students enabling them to finish their studies. The Indian students currently studying in Ukrainian universities face uncertainties over their future as universities are shut in the war-torn country, affecting their studies.

Interacting with 600 Indian students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, Poland, Union Minister Vijay Kumar Singh said, “If your course is not complete, all people I met in Poland said they would take responsibility for the education of all students who were in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, “Poland and India share centuries of friendship and cordial relations which have brought our people together. I am happy to share with you that Polish universities will be opening their doors to our students from Ukraine so that they can finish their studies. Jai Hind!”

The Union Minister indicated that the Polish universities might come to the rescue of Indian students affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis by allowing these students to complete their education out of goodwill towards India.

Amidst ongoing Russia’s special military operations in Ukraine, VK Singh landed in Poland to oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals from Ukraine on Tuesday. During his interaction with the Indian citizens, he urged the Indians stranded there to monitor the guidelines issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of External Affairs.

India fast-tracks evacuation from Ukraine

As the Ukraine-Russia war turns ugly, the government has rushed to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine and has deployed 80 flights under “Operation Ganga” to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine.

The Modi government has intensified the evacuation plan by deploying more flights in the coming months. By March 10, a total of 80 flights will be pressed into service to evacuate the stranded Indians. These flights belong to the fleet of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Spice Jet, Vistara, Go Air, and planes from the Air Force.

The government has planned nearly 35 evacuation flights from the Romanian capital city Bucharest, including 14 flights of Air India, eight of Air India Express, seven of IndiGo, one of Spice Jet, and three of Vistara two of Indian Air Force in the coming week.

Similarly, another 28 flights have been scheduled to take off from Hungary’s capital Budapest. Among these 28, 15 flights are from Go Air, nine from IndiGo, two from Air India, one from Indian Air Force, and one from Spice Jet.

From Rzeszow, Poland, nine flights are scheduled to depart, including eight from IndiGo and one from Indian Air Force, while five flights will take off from Suceava, Romania and three flights will take off from Kosice, Slovakia.