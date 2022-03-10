Thursday, March 10, 2022
‘BJP will form government in Goa with MGP and independents’, says CM Pramod Sawant, seeks appointment from Governor to stake claim

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that BJP will win more than 20 seats, and if needed, they will take the support of MGP and independents, who are already in touch with BJP.

Goa chief minister BJP leader Pramod Sawant has said that the BJP will form government in Goa and they will take MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) and independent candidates along. He said that BJP will win more than 20 seats, and if needed, they will take the support of MGP and independents, who are already in touch with BJP.

News agency ANI has tweeted quoting Pramod Sawant, “BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP and independent candidates with us.” He added that the credit for this win goes to the party workers.

Pramod Sawant himself has won from the Sanquelim Assembly constituency, and set to continue as the GOA CM. However, he won by a narrow margin, which he admitted is a cause of concern, and said that he will intrspect on it.

Notably, Goa BJP has already sought an appointment with Goa governor PS Sreedharan to stake the claim to form the government.

According to the latest trends in the ongoing counting rounds, BJP is leading on 19 seats of the 40 member Goa assembly with a vote share of 33.4%, while the MGP is leading on 3 seats with a vote share of 8.02%. 3 independent candidates are also leading in the trends.

One independent candidate Dr Chandrakant Shetye, who is leading from Bicholim constituency, has already announced his support for BJP.

In most of the exit polls it was predicted that despite facing tough headwinds from a reinvigorated Congress, the BJP will emerge as the largest party in the coastal state. The trends in the ongoing counting are in line with the exit poll predictions till now.

