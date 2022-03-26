Saturday, March 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsProbe ordered after student in hijab offers Namaz inside the classroom of an MP...
News Reports
Updated:

Probe ordered after student in hijab offers Namaz inside the classroom of an MP University

A video of a Muslim girl wearing hijab and offering Namaz inside the classroom has stirred a controversy in Madhya Pradesh's Dr Harisingh Gaur University (HGU)

OpIndia Staff
Hijab
Image source: Outlook India
21

A video of a Muslim girl wearing hijab and offering Namaz inside the classroom has stirred a controversy in Madhya Pradesh’s Dr Harisingh Gaur University (HGU). The university has now ordered a probe into the incident after receiving a complaint from Hindu activist group Hindu Jagran Manch.

A memorandum demanding action was submitted to the university in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, after which the probe was ordered. University registrar Santosh Sahgaura confirmed to news agency PTI that the complaint along with the video clip has been received by the university.

“A five-member committee has been constituted to look into this matter. The committee will submit a report within three days and further action will be taken based on this report,” the university registrar said.

The university chancellor Neelima Gupta confirming the incident said ,””A committee has been formed to investigate this. Along with this, students have been told to keep religious worship at home. The university is for studying.”

HGU media officer, Vivek Jaiswal said that the university doesn’t have a dress code on the campus, but students must come to classes in basic ethical dressing.

Hindu Jagran Manch’s Sagar unit president Umesh Saraf, who filed the complaint, told PTI that the girl in the video has been attending lectures wearing hijab for a long time. He said ,“Such religious activities should not be allowed in the educational institutions. She was coming in hijab for long but she was spotted offering Namaz inside the class on Friday afternoon. This is objectionable as educational institutions are a place for every religion. A complaint in this regard has been submitted to the vice-chancellor and the registrar.”

Hijab in classrooms has become a major talking point in India in recent days after colleges in Udupi, Karnataka stopped students from attending classes while wearing a hijab, which is not a part of their uniform. The decision was challenged in courts, where Karnataka High Court held that hijab is not an essential religious practice, and allowed colleges to follow their college uniform policy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,702FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com