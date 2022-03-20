The Kashmir Files is currently running to packed cinema houses across the country, ‘hurting’ the business of other films released before and after its cinematic release. One of these films is the T-Series produced Jhund, which sunk without a trace on the box office. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is based on the life of Vijay Barse.

Savita Raj Hiremath, one of the producers of the film, has now written on Facebook that she is perplexed with the decision to give tax-free status to The Kashmir Files, and not to her film Jhund. In her Facebook post, she wrote, “I recently watched Kashmir files and as the story of Kashmiri Pandits exodus, it is heartbreaking and is a story that needed to be told. It is a good voice for Kashmiri Pandits..!! But as the producer of JHUND, I am perplexed.”

After sharing some good words for The Kashmir Files, Savita Raj Hiremath introduced her main problem, the tax-free status accorded to it, and not to her film. She wrote, “After all Jhund is also an important film and has a story and a Big Message that has received tremendous acclaim and word of mouth from audience.” However, the box office collections of the film suggest it didn’t really get great response from the audience.

Further, in her Facebook post, she said, “So I want to find out what’s the criterion on which govt selects a film to support it so strongly by making tax free, endorsing it through social media and asking Offices to showcase the film or give half-day holiday to its employees.”

The Kashmir Files, based on the genocide of Kashmir Hindus, has been declared tax-free by several states in India. In an attempt to encourage more people to see this often forgotten part of Indian history, many states have come forward to exempt it from entertainment tax. The film has become a runaway success garnering over 140 Crores in first 9 days at the cinema halls, and is headed towards 200+ Crores.

Comparing the film’s subject to her own film Jhund, Hiremath wrote, “After all Jhund also has a subject that is so crucial to our country’s growth. Jhund is not just talking about the disparity between caste and economic disparity but also shows a way to make the lower strata of society find their success story.”