In Machhiwara’s Noorpur village in Ludhiana, Punjab, a 65-year-old priest from a local Gurudwara was arrested for reportedly raping a 15-year-old girl with psychological illnesses. According to the officials, the accused had been raping the girl for three months and had given her contraception to prevent getting pregnant.

The offender, named Sohan Singh alias Sohni, is a priest in the local Gurudwara and was arrested by the Machhiwara police. He was arrested on Sunday night after the girl’s aunt filed a complaint.

The victim’s paternal aunt witnessed the youngster taking some tablets on March 26. When she inquired, the girl stated that the local Gurudwara preacher gave her the tablets in order to “improve her health.” The child also said that he had purchased her a phone. The girl further stated that the accused used to take medications before raping her.

The preliminary inquiry found that the accused kept raping the victim for three months and gave her a pill assuring her that she would be well if she ate it. During the interrogation, it became evident that the accused had given her a contraceptive pill in order for her not to become pregnant.

Inspector Parkash Masih, the Machhiwara Station House Officer, stated that police quickly filed an FIR after receiving the complaint and detained the accused. He also said that Sohan Singh will be produced in court soon.