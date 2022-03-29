Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: 65-year-old Gurudwara priest in Ludhiana arrested for raping a teen with mental disabilities
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: 65-year-old Gurudwara priest in Ludhiana arrested for raping a teen with mental disabilities

The offender, Sohan Singh alias Sohni, a priest in the local Gurudwara, was arrested by the Machhiwara police on Sunday night after the victim's aunt filed a complaint against him.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab Ludhiana: Gurudwara priest arrested for raping a teen
Ludhiana: Gurudwara priest arrested for raping a teen(Image Source: Hindustan Times)
151

In Machhiwara’s Noorpur village in Ludhiana, Punjab, a 65-year-old priest from a local Gurudwara was arrested for reportedly raping a 15-year-old girl with psychological illnesses. According to the officials, the accused had been raping the girl for three months and had given her contraception to prevent getting pregnant.

The offender, named Sohan Singh alias Sohni, is a priest in the local Gurudwara and was arrested by the Machhiwara police. He was arrested on Sunday night after the girl’s aunt filed a complaint.

The victim’s paternal aunt witnessed the youngster taking some tablets on March 26. When she inquired, the girl stated that the local Gurudwara preacher gave her the tablets in order to “improve her health.” The child also said that he had purchased her a phone. The girl further stated that the accused used to take medications before raping her.

The preliminary inquiry found that the accused kept raping the victim for three months and gave her a pill assuring her that she would be well if she ate it. During the interrogation, it became evident that the accused had given her a contraceptive pill in order for her not to become pregnant.

Inspector Parkash Masih, the Machhiwara Station House Officer, stated that police quickly filed an FIR after receiving the complaint and detained the accused. He also said that Sohan Singh will be produced in court soon.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,748FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com