In a massive relief for railway passengers, Ministry of Railways has withdrawn the restrictions on the provision of linen, blankets, and curtains inside the trains with immediate effect. These restrictions were imposed as per the standard operating procedure for the movement of passengers by trains during the COVID-19 pandemic. With this decision, reserved passengers on the trains will be given linen and blankets, and the curtains will return to the AC coaches like earlier.

Ministry of Railways has issued a statement saying “Railways withdraws restriction on the provision of linen, blankets, and curtains inside trains with immediate effect.” The railways has sent an instruction to all the zonal managers of railways in this regard.

In this letter, Vipul Singhal, director for passenger marketing of the Railway Board, has said, “In view of Pandemic & Covid Protocol due to Covid-19, Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for Movement of Passengers by trains was issued which imposed a restriction that no linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train.”

He further says in this letter, “It has now been decided to withdraw the above-mentioned restriction with regard to the supply of linen, blankets, and curtains inside the train, with immediate effect and the same, maybe provided as per applicability during Pre-Covid Period.” He has asked the zonal managers to ensure necessary action accordingly and confirm.

The Union Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh has tweeted saying, “Today and from now on, you will also get blankets, linen, and the rest of the facility. May your journey be pleasant.”

The restrictions on the provision of linen, blankets, and curtains inside the train were imposed by the ministry of railways on 5th May 2020 as a preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. It was felt that the virus may spread from person to person through these clothing items, and therefore they were discontinued from the trains.

As the passengers were not provided blankets, the temperature maintained in in AC coaches were increased to 24-25° Celsius. Earlier the temperature was kept lower, and therefore the passengers of AC coaches needed blankets.