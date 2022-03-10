As BJP comes back to power in Uttar Pradesh consecutively for the second time, distressed RLD workers made ruckus outside a vote counting centre in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh after the BJP candidate was declared the winners. As the RLD workers pelted stones disagreeing with the poll verdict, the police had to lathi-charge and fire teargas shells to control the situation.

A huge clash had erupted between the police and the RLD workers in the last round of counting of votes in the Baraut assembly seat in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the news of the BJP candidate KP Malik’s victory in the Baraut seat was announced, the RLD workers created a ruckus alleging fraud in the counting process. During this time, the workers of both parties clashed with each other. There was heavy stone pelting on the spot. The police lathi-charged and forced the workers to run away. But the matter escalated instead of stopping.

Janhit Times has tweeted, “RLD workers resorted to violence outside the counting venue, the workers pelted stones and smashed chairs, insisted on going inside the counting venue, the police resorted to lathi-charge and burst tear gas, the incident outside the counting venue in Baghpat.” A video has also been posted with this tweet.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, it is being told that 10 workers of RLD were injured during the stone-pelting. Many policemen were also injured. The matter did not seem to be calming down. Police forces from several police stations have reached the spot. Sandeep Rai of Times of India has also posted a video of this incident from his Twitter handle.

Police RLD workers clash in UP’s Baghpat after the announcement of a candidate’s victory. Police resorts to lathicharge, fires teargas shells as situation worsens after RLD supporters refused entry into counting venue. #UPElectionResult2022 pic.twitter.com/tPGACKaq7I — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) March 10, 2022

RLD workers had alleged foul play in the Baraut seat and asked for recounting of votes, which led to a heated argument among BJP workers and RLD workers. The stone-pelting started amidst the commotion that lasted for some time. During this time, many policemen were also seen running to save their lives. As the case escalated, the police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling.