Latest in the series of various sanctions, cancel culture and protests against Russia for starting military operations in Ukraine, women in Paris went topless to protest against the Russian president Vladimir Putin. A video of this has appeared on Twitter on 7th March 2022.

News agency Visegrad24 has shared a video from its Twitter handle in which many women are seen protesting topless in front of the Eifel Tower in Paris. They have painted the Ukrainian flag on their body and have painted slogans in protest of the war. The slogans read ‘Stop war Putin’, ‘Feminists against War’, ‘Slava Ukraini’, etc.

Protest in Paris for Ukraine! 🇺🇦🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/dRpidMSANo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 6, 2022

With each passing day, various governments and organizations from the West have started boycotting or sanctioning Russia one after the other. The cancel culture has not even spared the space research sector. In such times these topless protests by the women in Paris have appeared on Twitter as they express their opposition to the war and to the Russian president Vladimir Putin in particular.

In the next tweet, Visegrad24 has said that Putin had faced similar topless protests by feminist women back in 2013. At that time he had reportedly replied, “I liked it … I didn’t catch what they were shouting, I didn’t even see if they were blondes, brunettes, or chestnut-haired.”

I liked it … I didn’t catch what they were shouting, I didn’t even see if they were blondes, brunettes, or chestnut-haired,



responded Putin In 2013, after this protest by topless women from the activist group Femen. pic.twitter.com/kDnhdyTdg0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 6, 2022

This is not the first time that some feminist women from Europe have staged their protest going topless. Earlier in 2019, a woman from Ukraine had protested outside a polling station in Kyiv, where then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy had cast his vote.

A #Femen activist staged a topless protest outside a polling station in #Kyiv where candidate Volodymyr #Zelenskiy had cast his ballot in the April 21 presidential runoff vote. The woman warned voters that a Zelenskiy presidency could end up being a “funny mistake.” #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ptbv3AfeDl — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) April 21, 2019

Zelenskyy is now the President of Ukraine.