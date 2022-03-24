Thursday, March 24, 2022
‘The state itself should have allowed CBI to investigate’: Supreme Court slams Thackeray govt as it transfers Param Bir Singh case to the CBI

We are of the prima facie view that there is some concerted effort which needs the investigation by CBI", opined the Apex court while handing over the case to CBI.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court transfers Param Bir Singh probe to CBI
The Supreme Court has taken away the investigation of all the cases against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from the Maharashtra police, and handed it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The allegations against Param Bir Singh range from misconduct to corruption, and these allegations will now be investigated by the CBI.

While announcing the order, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh said that a very murky affair is raging amidst the highest echelons of power, and that the case should be investigated thoroughly to regain the faith of the people.

“This is not a reflection on the police of Maharashtra, which is respected, but a troubling scenario among the higher echelons. We cannot accept the argument that when a person in power loses power, then persons below him come out and file FIRs. We do believe there is some inter-concerted effort being made which requires investigation by an agency outside the state police,” the bench noted.

Further, the bench said “The exigencies in the advancement of principles of natural justice require the probe to be transferred to CBI. We are not saying appellant is a whistle-blower or anyone involved in this case is washed with milk.”

‘State itself should have allowed CBI to carry out the investigation’, SC pulls up Maharashtra Govt

The bench further added, “we are unable to accept the contention that an FIR is registered by those who had complaints against the petitioner. We are of the view that the state itself should have allowed CBI to carry out the investigation.”

“We are of the prima facie view that there is some concerted effort which needs the investigation by CBI. What is the truth, who is at fault, how does such a scenario come to prevail is something which investigation must get into? CBI must hold an impartial inquiry into all these aspects”, the bench went on to add.

The Court ordered that such a transfer takes place within one week. The Bench also stated that Singh’s suspension would not be lifted for now.

It may be noted that during the morning session of the hearing, Justice Kaul had stated that it is unaffected by media reports and will rule on cases without paying any regard to such reports.

“Media reports don’t bother us. Yesterday Maharashtra government officials made statements that they may not get a fair hearing by the judiciary and it was in the press today and we read it. But this has not bothered us. We put it in the dustbin where it belongs”, Justice Kaul said.

Param Bir Singh suspended for irregularities and lapses

In December last year, Param Bir Singh, who was posted as the DGP of Maharashtra Home Guard at the time, had been suspended by the Maharashtra government.

Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner after the Antilia bomb scare case. He was then demoted and made the Director General of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he leveled corruption and extortion charges against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh is also facing a probe by central agencies in the Antilia bomb scare, and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

