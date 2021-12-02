Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNews ReportsFormer Mumbai Commissioner and state home guard DG Param Bir Singh suspended for irregularities...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Former Mumbai Commissioner and state home guard DG Param Bir Singh suspended for irregularities and lapses

A Mumbai court has recalled its order permitting police to declare Param Bir Singh an absconder after he personally appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and sought withdrawal of the proclamation.

OpIndia Staff
58

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been posted as the DGP of Maharashtra Home Guard, has been suspended by the Maharashtra government. The file to suspend the disgraced cop was signed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray today, and the order for suspension has been issued. The IPS officer has been suspended for alleged irregularities and lapses.

The Maharashtra government said that till Singh remains on suspension, he will be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance & other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on the production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment. Another cop Parag Menere, a former DCP of Thane, also has been suspended along with Parambir Singh.

Param Bir Singh is facing several extortion cases filed in several police stations in Maharashtra, and he was absconding for several months. He also had three non-bailable warrants against him issued by different courts. However, he had appeared before the Thane police last week after the Mumbai police was in the process of declaring him an absconder. Last month, a Mumbai court had declared him a proclaimed offender, and he could have been declared an absconder if he didn’t show up in 30 days.

Today the court recalled its order permitting police to declare him absconder after Singh personally appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday and sought withdrawal of the proclamation.

Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner after the Antilia bomb scare case, and was made the general commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled corruption and extortion charges against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. After that, several businessmen in and around Mumbai had filed extortion cases against him.

Singh is also facing probes by central agencies in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur, found dead

OpIndia Staff -
Semi-decomposed body of actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in Mirzapur, was found in his Mumbai apartment earlier today.
Opinions

Why being a Hinduphobic pays? Tracking the roots of hate that helps builds careers

Ganesh R -
The gist of this unwritten understanding is that in exchange for acting as enablers for draconian laws, naked fascism, corruption, nepotism, lavish lifestyles and power lust of these dynasties, left was allowed to infiltrate and takeover academics and media

Twitter user shares images of attack on a Hindu temple in Bangladesh, Bengal police flags it as ‘violation of Indian law’

Hackers take control of Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s Facebook page, changed to an Australian skincare company’s page

Is ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ fame pastor Bajinder Singh admitted in hospital for piles treatment? Truth of viral screenshot of news report

No chance of the Congress getting a majority in 2024 elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,955FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com