Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been posted as the DGP of Maharashtra Home Guard, has been suspended by the Maharashtra government. The file to suspend the disgraced cop was signed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray today, and the order for suspension has been issued. The IPS officer has been suspended for alleged irregularities and lapses.

The Maharashtra government said that till Singh remains on suspension, he will be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance & other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on the production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment. Another cop Parag Menere, a former DCP of Thane, also has been suspended along with Parambir Singh.

Param Bir Singh is facing several extortion cases filed in several police stations in Maharashtra, and he was absconding for several months. He also had three non-bailable warrants against him issued by different courts. However, he had appeared before the Thane police last week after the Mumbai police was in the process of declaring him an absconder. Last month, a Mumbai court had declared him a proclaimed offender, and he could have been declared an absconder if he didn’t show up in 30 days.

Today the court recalled its order permitting police to declare him absconder after Singh personally appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday and sought withdrawal of the proclamation.

Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner after the Antilia bomb scare case, and was made the general commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled corruption and extortion charges against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. After that, several businessmen in and around Mumbai had filed extortion cases against him.

Singh is also facing probes by central agencies in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases.