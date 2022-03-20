Sunday, March 20, 2022
Pakistan: Multiple massive explosions take place in Sialkot cantonment area, video viral

Sialkot, close to Indian border, is one of the oldest and the most important Army cantonments in Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Multiple massive explosions take place in Sialkot, Pakistan
Multiple massive explosions occurred in Sialkot, Pakistan on Sunday, news agency ANI reported citing the local media. The explosion reportedly occurred inside the Pakistan Army cantonment in the Northern city of Sialkot. Initial indications are that the fire is in an Ammunition storage area.

The video of a large fire and explosions quickly went viral on the internet. Sialkot, close to Indian border, is one of the oldest and the most important Army cantonments in Pakistan.

This incident is the latest headache for Imran Khan who has been under severe pressure of late. While bomb blasts in the country continue as usual, Imran Khan is also under pressure to save his chair. Facing a rebellion from within his coalition, and a revitalized opposition, Imran Khan is trying every trick to save his government.

In the midst of all that, Imran Khan definitely doesn’t want explosions inside the army cantonments of the country.

