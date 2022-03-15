The Uttar Pradesh police have filed a case with “attempt to murder” charge against over 100 unknown people and 6-7 known people in connection with the illegal checks of government vehicles with returning officers made by SP workers, ahead of the election result day.

“On the 9th March, government vehicles with returning officers headed towards counting centres were being illegally checked by the Samajwadi Party workers. 7 complaints have been registered in this regard,” said Ashish Srivastava, SP Basti, Uttar Pradesh, while briefing the media.

इस मामले में सरकारी काम में बाधा डालने की धारा और धारा 307 लगाई गई है। 6-7 ज्ञात और 100 अज्ञात लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है: आशिष श्रीवास्तव, SP बस्ती, उत्तर प्रदेश — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 15, 2022

Srivastava further added that Section 307(attempt to murder charge) has been attached in the case for obstructing government officials from performing their duties. A case has been registered against 6-7 known and 100 unknown people, he added.

Samajwadi Party workers create ruckus after exit polls predict BJP’s return to power in UP

In the wake of exit poll results that predicted a return of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, a raft of Samajwadi Party workers had hit the streets alleging that EVMs will be hacked to ensure the victory of the BJP. At several places across the state, Samajwadi Party workers took to the streets, making outlandish claims of EVM machines being hacked and obstructing the government officials from doing their duties.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also partook in the effort to perpetuate the EVM hack bogey. He claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been tampered with and that he no longer trusted the poll body, the Election Commission.

Claiming that the Varanasi district magistrate was transporting EVMs without informing the local candidates, Yadav Tweeted in Hindi on March 8, which roughly translated as, “The news of an EVM being captured in Varanasi has sent a message to every assembly in Uttar Pradesh to be on the lookout. All SP-alliance candidates and supporters should be prepared with cameras to thwart any attempt to rig the vote-counting process. Become soldiers in the counting of votes to protect youth democracy and future!”

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022

Yogi Adityanath’s government registered a resounding victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, racking up a staggering 255 seats out of the total 403 Vidhan Sabha seats and in the process, creating history by becoming the first party in over 35 years to return to power in the state. Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, made tall claims of coming to power and defenestrating Yogi Adityanath from the CM post. But it fell short of the majority mark as it managed to bag only 125 seats.