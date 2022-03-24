Thursday, March 24, 2022
HomeTechLove pours in after creator of GIF file format Stephen Wilhite passes away at...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Love pours in after creator of GIF file format Stephen Wilhite passes away at 74

Stephen Wilhite lived an accomplished life after retiring as Chief Architect from America Online, while being known as the inventor of GIF.

OpIndia Staff
Stephan Wilhite
Stephan Wilhite breathed his last on March 14 in Milford, Ohio
4

Creator of the Graphics Interchange Format better known as GIF, Stephan aka Steve White passed away on March 14 due to Covid-19 related issues. Known for creating the short voiceless looped images format GIF in the 1980s, Wilhite was also known for building America Online – one of the first digital media companies that provided internet connectivity and developed its own email service, search engine in America when the Internet had just bloomed.

Stephen Wilhite lived an accomplished life after retiring as Chief Architect from America Online, while being known as the inventor of GIF. His accolades include Webby Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 after the GIF format became shorthand for instant visual communication after the social media boom. The Oxford American dictionary named ‘GIF’ as word of the year 2012. In 1987, while working as an information manager at Compuserve, Wilhite paved way for GIF which later became an important tool of memetic conversation.

As a computer Scientist, he created runtime systems that dealt with the execution of computer programs in mainframe computers in the 1960s. His funeral took place on March 22 at a local cemetery in his hometown of Milford in Ohio, USA. Netizens have poured their love for the inventor of GIF soon as the news of his departure broke.

“The internet that we know today, wouldn’t have been the same without his contribution,” said a user while giving obituaries to Steve Wilhite. In a true sense, he led a revolution in the way we communicate things today without having to indulge in articulation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsstephen wilhite, stephen wilhite gif, gif creator
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Tech

Love pours in after creator of GIF file format Stephen Wilhite passes away at 74

OpIndia Staff -
In 1987, while working as an information manager at Compuserve, Stephan Wilhite invented the Graphics Interchange Format or GIF which later became an important tool of memetic conversation.
Editor's picks

Preparing ground to blame Centre for non-fulfilment of AAP’s freebie promises? Punjab CM asks for Rs 50,000 crore aid per year

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM met PM Modi and sought Rs 50,000 crore package per year for two years to "stabilize financial condition" of the state

Ravindra Jadeja succeeds MS Dhoni as captain of the Chennai Super Kings

Islamists and ‘liberals’ have a meltdown after Delhi court rejects Umar Khalid’s bail plea under UAPA

Karnataka govt hands over Harsha murder case probe to NIA

‘Surrender or else’ – Rape accused surrenders after UP Police park bulldozer outside his house threatening to demolish it

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,530FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com