On Saturday (March 26), the Surat City Police Crime Branch apprehended notorious criminal Sajju Kothari (real name Sajid Ghulam Mohammad Kothan) from a secret chamber, built at his residence in Jamrukh Gali in the Nanpura area.

As per reports, the operation was executed by a total of 40 police personnel including 7 sub-inspectors, 3 police inspectors and ACP Sarvaiya. Kohari was hiding in a 5-storey building, which was locked from outside. Since the criminal’s residence had walls laden with steep spikes, the police had to use a ladder to reach the first floor.

The cops then entered the house by breaking a glass window and unlocking the latch from inside. During the search operation, they found a furniture wall that appeared hollow from inside. The police knocked on it several times and heard different sounds, which made them conclude that the wall was hollow.

The furniture wall led the police to a secret chamber/ bunker, where Sajju Kothari was hiding. Reportedly, the notorious gangster is involved in kidnappings, looting, extortion and other serious crimes.

He was booked twice under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GUJCTOC) Act. He had reportedly clashed with the police on several occasions but managed to escape successfully, As such, it had become a matter of prestige for the cops to apprehend the notorious criminal.

While speaking to the media, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar informed that Sajju Kothari aka Sajid Ghulam Mohammad will be remanded to 12 days in custody. Tomar said that police had been relentlessly working towards arresting Sajid. He said that even women cops were deployed because earlier he had used women around him as shield to escape.

As per reports, Sajid had escaped from Police custody in January this year from Lajpore Central jail. His associate, Mohammad Samir Sheikh, was also nabbed from neighbouring building. As per the police, the team went to his building, “Amanat” where he operated his office from ground floor and lived with family on first floor. The women of the house started throwing chairs and furniture at the police standing on the ground. They climbed a ladder and reached the first floor.

Upon entering the house, the police did not find Sajid. They even searched adjoining building but could not find him. Then they spotted an oddly placed mirror in the drawing room and decided to further investigate. When they knocked, it sounded hollow and upon breaking the door they found Sajid hiding there.

51 criminal cases are registered against Sajid as of now including two GUJCTOC cases. One murder, 11 rioting and assault on cops cases are also registered against him.