Soon after getting sworn in for the second consecutive term, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has resumed his mission of public welfare through good governance. In the first decision of his second term as the CM of India’s largest state, Yogi Adityanath extended the free ration scheme by three months. He announced this decision in a press conference organized at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on 26th March 2022. The free ration scheme will now be operative till 30th June 2022.

While informing about this decision, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “This decision is dedicated to the people of the state. In the pandemic times, PM Narendra Modi had started the Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana which served 80 crore people of the country. Between April 2020 and March 2022, people were benefitted for almost fifteen months through this scheme.”

He further said, “In Uttar Pradesh, about 15 crore people received the benefits of this scheme. Uttar Pradesh government had started a scheme to benefit 15 crore beneficiaries of this scheme and the Uttar Pradesh Antyoday Scheme. It started in April 2020 for three months and subsequently, in 2021, it was extended for three months in May, June, and July. After that, in December, the scheme was resumed by the state government from December 2021 to March 2022. 15 crore people of Uttar Pradesh are benefitted and these people include families eligible for the Uttar Pradesh Antyoday scheme and Uttar Pradesh Paatra Grihasthi Yojana. The Antyoday families get 35 kilograms of ration while the Paatra Grihasthi families get per unit five kilograms of ration.”

CM Yogi Adityanath added, “Alongside, the state government provided 1-kilogram each of pulses, refined oil, and iodized salt to every family. Not only this, the state government provided one kilogram of sugar to every Antyoday family. This scheme was valid till March 2022. But, today, the cabinet has decided in the meeting that this scheme will be applicable to all the 15 crore beneficiaries in the state till 30th June 2022. The cabinet has dedicated this decision to the 15 crore beneficiary people of this scheme.”

Yogi Adityanath said, “This is the double engine government. Even before we were with the people of Uttar Pradesh. In the COVID pandemic period, we provided free ration, free testing kits, free treatments, and free vaccines to the people of the state. Any pandemic brings along with it, a side-effect like starvation. But the state, just like the nation, today has robust systems to fight such problems. So this is the first decision of our cabinet that I have just informed you about. We have used modern technologies and given our best to ensure transparent distribution systems.”