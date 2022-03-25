Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath took oath as the chief minister for a second term on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government was organised at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday as the chief minister and his ministerial colleagues were sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others were present during the ceremony.

After taking the oath, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sought blessings from Prime Minister Modi for his second term.

Lucknow | BJP’s Yogi Adityanath takes oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. pic.twitter.com/ubAZ5nHTB4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

Senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya yet again took oath as deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh. Brajesh Pathak, an MLA from Lucknow Cantonment and also former Minister of Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering, took oath as another deputy CM of the state.

Lucknow | Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/HsO83jWSUR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

The other BJP leaders who took oath on Friday were Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaivir Singh, Dharam Pal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyaya.

Lucknow | Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya take oath as Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government. pic.twitter.com/7CoPQt4TAX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

BJP ally Ashish Patel, the husband of Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Nishad party’s Sanjay Nishad take oath as cabinet ministers in UP. BJP leader Jitin Prasada, who quit the Congress party recently, also took an oath as minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Along with Yogi Adityanath, a total of 16 Cabinet ministers, 14 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 20 Ministers of State also took the oath on Friday. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Here is the complete list of ministers in the newly formed UP Cabinet:

List of ministers in the newly formed Uttar Pradesh Cabinet/ Image Source: Twitter

Cabinet Ministers

Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jayveer Singh, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta, Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesh Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad.

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Nitin Agrawal, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharmveer Prajapati, Asim Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena, Dayashankar Mishra’ Dayalu’.

Minister of State

Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khateek, Sanjeev Gond, Baldev Singh Olakh, Ajit Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brijesh Singh, KP Singh, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’, Pratibha Shukla, Rakesh Rathore Guru, Rajni Sharma, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari, Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

According to provisions of the Constitution, under the tenth schedule, there can be a total of 60 ministers in Uttar Pradesh, including the chief minister.