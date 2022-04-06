Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAfghanistan: At least 6 dead and over a dozen injured after multiple explosions hit...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan: At least 6 dead and over a dozen injured after multiple explosions hit a school in Kabul

The explosions took place in a boys' school in a Hazara Shia neighborhood of the capital Kabul.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan: 6 dead and a dozen injured after 3 blasts hit school in Kabul
Image: Twitter
6

According to reports, at least three blasts rocked a boys’ school in Afghanistan today. There has been a confirmation of at least six deaths and more than a dozen injured in the blasts. The explosions took place in a boys’ school in a Hazara Shia neighborhood of the capital Kabul.

The blasts were triggered by improvised explosive devices, Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told AFP. He also mentioned another blast in the same region at an English language centre, but declined to say if it was caused by explosives.

According to Zadran, two improvised explosive devices were positioned outside the two-story Abdul Rahim Shahid high school in the Dasht-e-Barchi area’s western suburb. 

It is notable that  Dasht-e-Barchi is predominantly inhabited by the Hazara people, an ethnic and religious minority that has previously been targeted by Sunni terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State. Hazaras make up between 10% and 20% of Afghanistan’s 38 million residents.

The explosions occurred when the kids were leaving their lessons. As of now, no terrorist organisation has claimed credit for the incident.

The Taliban’s recent ascension to power in Afghanistan has heightened the dread of the Hazara population, who had previously been targeted by ISKP. The Islamic State of Khorasan Province adheres to hardline Sunni doctrine and has been implicated in a number of terrorist actions, including a bombing at Kabul International Airport on August 26, 2021, which killed 13 US soldiers. ISKP is the branch of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) that operates in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,531FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com