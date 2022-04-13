Wednesday, April 13, 2022
‘Americans should have a better understanding and appreciation of the civilisational state of India for ties to grow’: EAM Dr Jaishankar

The 4.4 million-strong Indian diaspora have literally defined India's image in this society and helped forge relationships that are an enormous source of strength for us in our work, he said, making a joint appearance with US Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

OpIndia Staff
EAM Jaishankar asks young Americans to have a better Understanding of India
EAM Dr S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the India-US relationship has undergone a “real transformation” in the last two decades, stressing that it is the human element driving this partnership.

Interacting with the students at the Howard University in the US, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar asserted that the young Americans should have a better understanding of India and the world for the ties between the two countries to grow and added that the Americans should appreciate the efforts of a civilisational state and democracy like India.

“Your appreciation of a civilisational state and a fellow democratic polity that is daily overcoming enormous odds is essential. After all, we are natural partners only when our people have a strong sense of connection,” Dr Jaishankar said to the students.

The diplomat-turned-politician said that the India-US relationship has transformed in the last two decades. He added that the strategic and security cooperation the economic or technology partnerships is making their weight increasingly felt in world affairs.

Highlighting the significance of people-to-people contact, Dr Jaishankar said that the key driver of this change has been its human element. The 4.4 million Indian diasporas have literally defined India’s image in this society and helped forge relationships that are an enormous source of strength for us in our work, he said, making a joint appearance with US Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

“At its centre (are) our students, academics, researchers, and professionals who have contributed to America’s progress even as they remain the bridge between our two societies. For our ties to grow, it is equally necessary that there is a better understanding of India and the world on the part of young Americans,” he said.

Dr Jaishankar also noted that the policymakers in both countries are sharply aware of the immense difference that educational collaboration can make.

“At the American end, we recognise the renewed focus on the STEM sector including in activities which we are both parts of in the Quad,” the minister noted.

Dr Jaishankar schools western media over the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to the western media, which was critical of India’s decision to buy a limited amount of oil from Russia.

Responding to a question on India’s decision to buy oil from Russia, which has been facing several sanctions for launching ‘special military’ operations in Ukraine, the Indian Foreign Minister said, “I noticed you referred to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe,” he emphasised.

Dr S Jaishankar pointed out, “We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at the figures, our total purchases for the month will be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. So, you might want to think about it.”

