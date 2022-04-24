As per reports, the Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) is intending to ban talk show host and sports journalist, Boria Majumdar, for two years after a three-member BCCI committee found him guilty of harassing Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha over an interview request.

The committee examined the incident and concluded Majumdar guilty and as a result, he would be barred from visiting stadiums or meeting players in India for at least two years.

This follows after Wriddhiman Saha took to Twitter in February of this year to post a screenshot of threatening messages received by him from an unnamed journalist requesting an interview and then humiliating him for not responding. In the post, Saha wrote, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Saha received widespread sympathy from the cricketing community following his disclosure. After which, taking note of the social media post, the BCCI appointed a committee comprised of vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal, and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia to investigate Saha’s claim. However, Majumdar had accused Saha of “altering” WhatsApp message screenshots.

During his testimony before the committee, Saha named Boria Majumdar and said that he was “bullied” for an interview.

On the condition of anonymity, a top BCCI official informed The Sunday Express that the Indian cricket board will advise all state units that Boria Majumdar is not to be allowed inside stadiums. He will not be granted media credentials for home matches, and the board will write to the ICC to have him blacklisted. Players also will not be allowed to interact with him.