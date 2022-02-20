Sunday, February 20, 2022
Updated:

Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha shares chat with journalist forcing him for an interview, netizens speculate

Social media users expressed their anger against the journalist for disrespecting a senior cricketer. They took a wild guess saying that it was either journalist Vikrant Gupta or Boria Majumdar who threatened Wriddhiman Saha.

OpIndia Staff
Wriddhiman Saha/ Image Source: ESPNCricinfo
On Saturday, Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha took to Twitter to share a screenshot of disturbing messages sent to him by a journalist forcing him for an interview and then using disdainful language to deride him for not responding.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha wrote in his tweet as he shared the screenshot.

In the purported conversation, the alleged journalist is asking Saha to do an interview with him.

The journalist also says that he will not be pushing Saha for an interview, however, the wicket-keeper must choose the person who can help him the most.

In the screenshot shared by the cricketer, one can see a notification of a missed call from the journalist.

As Saha did not entertain the alleged journalist’s request or call him back, the angry journalist said he would never again take his interview.

He further stated in the message that he would not take this insult kindly. The journalist even warned Saha that he should not have behaved in this manner.

This revelation from Saha came after the Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India team for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, leaving out Wriddhiman Saha from the squad.

The exclusion did not surprise many, as Saha revealed that he was informed about the committee’s decision to not pick him by coach Rahul Dravid in South Africa itself. 

Netizens speculate the identity of the journalist

Following Wriddhiman Saha’s sensational tweet disclosing the threats he received by a journalist, netizens began to speculate about the identity of the individual who indulged in such an act.

Social media users expressed their anger against the journalist for disrespecting a senior cricketer. They took a wild guess saying that it was either journalist Vikrant Gupta or Boria Majumdar who threatened Wriddhiman Saha.

One user even tagged Vikrant Gupta to say that she did not expect this kind of behaviour from him. Gupta wittingly responded to the user by saying that even he did not expect such behaviour, subtly denying the allegations.

A social media user named Vicky Sherlock Singh decoded the text messages sent to Wriddhiman Saha to ask whether it was Boria Majumdar who indulged in a low-level act.

According to the user, Boria Majumdar’s old tweets and the text messages Saha had put out shared a similar pattern, indicating that Majumdar may have been the person who threatened Saha for an interview. The social media user pointed out that Majumdar had committed a typo ‘ypu’ instead of ‘you’ in many of his tweets

Interestingly, the same mistake can be seen in the text messages that were shared by Saha.

Rushil also shared a similar opinion saying that Boria Majumdar was the only journalist who spelt ‘you’ as ‘ypu’ every single time. He also said that he does not believe it was Boria as Saha was talking about “respected” ones.

Another user said that Boria Majumdar had erroneously tweeted ‘ypu’ in place of ‘you’ in the past out of anger or excitement.

The incident has now triggered a massive debate on social media platforms, accusing some respected journalists of misusing their influence to threaten and harass senior cricketers.

wriddhiman saha, boria majumdar, wriddhiman saha cricket
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

