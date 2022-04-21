Thursday, April 21, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits JCB’s new ‘bulldozer’ plant in Gujarat

Interestingly, Boris Johanson's visit to a bulldozer factory comes at a time when the vehicle has become the new buzzword of India's political landscape.

OpIndia Staff
Boris Johnson at JCB plant in Gujarat's Halol
Image Source: ANI
7

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited JCB’s Bulldozer manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.

According to the reports, Britain’s PM Boris Johnson visited the heavy construction machines giant JCB plant in Halol today to visit a new facility.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the British Prime Minister. He also climbed on top of a bulldozer at the newly inaugurated facility.

Interestingly, Boris Johanson’s visit to a bulldozer factory comes at a time when heavy machinery has become the new buzzword of India’s political landscape. The bulldozers, often used for razing down buildings, have become the symbol of law and order in the country as several state governments have used them to bring down illegal properties encroached by riot accused and mobsters.

It first started in Uttar Pradesh, now, the bulldozer phenomenon has reached other states like Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday to kickstart his two-day state visit. The British Prime Minister will spend the whole of Thursday in Gujarat and travel to Delhi in the evening. The UK PM will hold a discussion with Prime Minister Modi on areas of trade, the energy sector and defence. Ukraine issue is also expected to be among the topics of bilateral discussions.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford is reportedly one of the main donors for Johnson’s conservative party.

