The third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court Friday passed a temporary stay, restraining the demolition of a Hindu temple-like structure that has been found underneath the Juma Masjid built on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Karnataka. It was reported on Thursday, that a Hindu temple-like structure with ornate columns was found on the premises of the Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, during the renovation work of the mosque.

On Friday, the court issued an order on the second interim application submitted in the original petition brought by one Dhananjaya. The court said in its order, “Defendants, their men, agents, servants, followers or any persons claiming through or under them are hereby restrained from dismantling or damaging the structure like a temple found in the suit schedule property, till the next date of hearing.”

The Juma Masjid has received an urgent notice regarding the interim application. The case was adjourned until June 3 by the court.

According to reports, Dhananjay, an advocate, had filed a case in court against the Juma Masjid authorities in Malalipete.

VHP demands probe after Hindu Temple-like structure found inside Juma mosque in Mangaluru

On Thursday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded that a mosque’s licence be revoked and that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct an investigation after a temple-like structure was discovered inside the mosque in Gurupara Hobli. The Hindu activist group leaders had also appealed to the district administration to stop the work till the documents are verified.

Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration said they would look into the land records and appealed to people to maintain peace.

The district administration said they would check the validity of the claims and take the appropriate decision very soon.

“Till then, I have instructed them to maintain the status quo and requested people not to jump to conclusions. I am requesting people to maintain law and order and peace,” he said.