In a significant discovery, a Hindu temple-like structure has been found underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Karnataka. According to reports, the mosque authorities of the Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, were carrying out renovation work of the mosque on Thursday. A Hindu temple-like structure with ornate columns was found on the premises as they brought done structures.

The presence of a Hindu temple-like structure inside the masjid has now raised curiosity among the people residing in the area whether a temple existed in the place before the present mosque existed. Locals suggest that there is every possibility that a Hindu temple existed at the site.

Hindu activist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders have now appealed to the district administration to stop the work till the documents are verified.

However, Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration said they would look into the land records and appealed to people to maintain peace.

“I have received information from field officials and the police department about the issue. The District administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding the ownership details. We will take reports both from the endowment department and the Waqf Board,” said Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada.

The district administration said they would check the validity of the claims and take the appropriate decision very soon.

“Till then, I have instructed them to maintain the status quo and requested people not to jump to conclusions. I am requesting people to maintain law and order and peace,” he added.