Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi Jal Board withdraws circular for "Ramzan leave" for Muslim employees after online outrage
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi Jal Board withdraws circular for “Ramzan leave” for Muslim employees after online outrage

The online outrage over the discriminatory treatment while several Hindus are also fasting has led to the withdrawal of the order from the Board

OpIndia Staff
Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: India Times)
12

On the 4th of April 2022, Delhi Jal Board issued a circular announcing approximately 2 hours of leave daily for its Muslim employees during the month of Ramzan. However, the online outrage over the discriminatory treatment while several Hindus are also fasting has led to the withdrawal of the order from the Board.

Withdrawing the order, the new circular said,”A circular was issued bearing No. F. No. 524 (18)/DJB/AC(W)/2022/e-office No. 1087701 dated 04.04.2022 for short leave (approx. two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan.

Now the competent authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said circular with immediate effect, the new circular added.

After Delhi Jal Board announced the leave for the Muslim employees during Ramzan while ignoring the Hindus fasting during Navratri, it led to widespread anger among the netizens. Several people expressed their anger at this selective policy.

For now, the Delhi Government has decided to withdraw even the Ramzan leaves instead of extending the same privilege to Hindus observing Navratri fast.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,868FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com