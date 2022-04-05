On Monday (April 4), the Delhi Jal Board announced that Muslim employees would be granted a daily leave of 2 hours during the month of Ramzan. Delhi Jal Board is an agency under the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi government that supplies water to most of the National Capital Territory region.

In a circular, the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Jal Board Virender Singh stated, “The Competent Authority has accorded approval to allow short leave (approx. two hours a day) by the concerned DDO/Controlling Officer to the Muslim employees during the days /f R28 i.e. from 03/04/2022 to 02/05/2022.”

It added that the provision of the 2-hour leave might be extended in case of a delay in the declaration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The notification stated that the Muslim employees are expected to complete their work within the remaining office hours to avail this leave.

Screengrab of the circular by the Delhi government

Meanwhile, none of the Delhi government departments have extended any such concession to the Hindus fasting during Navratri. The 9 days Navratri fast, which started on the 2nd of April, will continue till the 10th of April 2022. However, nearly half way through Navratri, the devotees observing the fast don’t seem to be getting any such special treatment to help them during their fast.

Delhi joins Telangana and Rajasthan in making special concessions during Ramzan

On April 1 this year, the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government announced that all Muslim employees would be allowed to leave offices an hour early during the Islamic month of Ramzan. The notification was issued by the Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar.

The notification added that all Muslim government employees could leave at 4 pm between April 3 and May 2 this year to perform necessary rituals, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the same period.

On the same day, the Rajasthan government-led-Jodhpur electricity distribution company promised an uninterrupted power supply to Muslim-dominated areas. Also known as Jodhpur Discom, it has issued directives that there would not be any power cuts in any of the Muslim areas for the entire month of Ramzan.

Opindia had reached out to KG Agarwal, the PA to the Managing Director of Jodhpur Discom, who informed us that the order was issued in response to a motion introduced in the State Assembly by Congress MLA Zahida Khan.