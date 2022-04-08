With CM Yogi Adityanath’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers are back in action. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly issued directives to state officials on Friday 8th April 2022, saying that the Bulldozers will only work against criminals and mafias, and they are not to touch the huts or shops of the poor.

CM Yogi instructed the administration to have sensitivity toward the poor.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, CM Yogi Adityanath clearly told the officers that zero tolerance towards crime and criminals and sensitivity towards the poor should be maintained. CM Yogi Adityanath gave strict orders that the action of demolishing illegal properties by bulldozing them should be taken only against criminals, and not to harass the poor. He has also said that quick action should be taken against those who occupy the property of the poor. This order will ensure that there are no complaints about such action.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “Instructions have come that bulldozer should not be misused. Bulldozers have been used against illegal construction. This includes illegal construction on government properties and land. All judicial processes are completed before demolition.”

He further said, “Wherever the municipal corporation does the demolition work, there is a provision of ensuring peace and tranquillity, and the police force is deployed for this. There should be no incorrect use of this. Where the judicial process has not been completed, the use of bulldozers has been categorically prohibited.”

Removal of illegal encroachments, and crackdown against criminals have been a highlight of the last 5 years of the Yogi government. In March 2022, CM Yogi’s government returned to power with a big mandate on the promise of robust law and order and corruption-free governance.

Recently, Bareilly Development Authority bulldozed and demolished an illegally constructed petrol pump of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shahzil Islam on 7th April 2022. There have been multiple cases where criminals have surrendered to police voluntarily fearing bulldozer action.