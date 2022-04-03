Samajwadi Party’s MLA Shazil Islam’s video went viral on social media in which he was seen issuing threats to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In this video, he said that as there are more SP MLAs in the assembly than earlier, they will now fire a bullet for every word said by Yogi Adityanath.

Will we see any “Goli Maaro” outrage now? pic.twitter.com/AqJOuI3n4Y — India Untold (@Untoldind) April 3, 2022

SP MLA Shazil Islam said, “National President of our party (Akhilesh Yadav) declared that we the members of Samajwadi Party will fight the government both in the assembly house and on the streets. There is no need for us to be panic. Gone are the days when he (Yogi Adityanath) used to behave like a dictator. There is a strong opposition present in Uttar Pradesh now. Our beloved leader, the fearless panther Akhilesh Yadav is with us. So, if he says a word from his mouth, our guns will fire the bullets and not the smoke. That’s what I want to say.”

Shazil Islam is an MLA from the Bhojipura assembly seat in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. His video is now rapidly going viral on social media. Shazil Islam was speaking in the felicitation ceremony organized by Samajwadi Party workers.

According to a report by DNA India, MLA Shazil Islam praised Akhilesh Yadav and said that SP’s national president Akhilesh Yadav is the leader of the opposition, and if CM Yogi, as chief minister, says abusive words, then we are also not going to sit quietly.

He said, “I went to take oath on the 28th March, so those who were there before us told that it was good that our 126 MLAs are elected. Earlier there were 47 MLAs. Sometimes only 30 of them attended the house and sometimes only 25 of them would be present there in the house. At that time, chief minister Yogi Adityanath used to say a lot of things to us in the house. He didn’t just abuse but attacked us with his words. Today we have a good number of people. National president Akhilesh Yadav is the leader of the opposition. If CM Yogi, as the Chief Minister, says abusive words, then we are also not going to sit quietly.”

Bhojipura MLA Shazil Islam’s family has always been active in politics. His father Islam Sabir and grandfather Ashfaq Ahmed were also MLAs. Shazil Islam had won the first assembly election in 2002 as an independent candidate. He is counted among the top SP leaders of western Uttar Pradesh.