Thursday, April 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsElon Musk calls out Wikipedia's bias and its editors' complicated relationship with facts: What...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Elon Musk calls out Wikipedia’s bias and its editors’ complicated relationship with facts: What he said

Musk was referring to the unavailability of the story behind the acquisition of Tesla, which was a shell company and turning it into a multi-billion dollar venture.

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk
Musk said victors can only write history if the losers are not alive to edit it on Wikipedia (Image: NDTV)
7

On April 21 (local time), billionaire Elon Musk called out Wikipedia’s bias and its editors’ complicated relationship with facts. While replying to a Twitter user about how he acquired Tesla and built the empire, Musk said, “They say history is written by the victors, but not on Wikipedia if the losing party is still alive & has lots of time on their hands!”

Musk was referring to the unavailability of the story behind the acquisition of Tesla, which was a shell company and turning it into a multi-billion dollar venture.

His statement came as a reply to a discussion where Vaibhav Sisinty of Growth School had said Musk was not the founder of Tesla, but he acquired it. A Twitter user Willy Woo countered how Musk changed the business model of a dying company and fired the found before it sunk.

Notably, Sisinty’s tweet was in a positive sense as he said in a follow-up tweet that he thinks Musk can unlock the potential of Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Musk said the statements made were incorrect. He said, “Not even close to that. It was a shell corp with no employees, no IP, no designs, no prototype, literally nothing but a biz plan to commercialize AC Propulsion’s Tzero car, which was introduced to me by JB Straubel, not Eberhard.”

He further added that the name ‘Tesla Motors’ was not owned by the company but by someone else. Notably, in 2021 Musk had revealed that the name was owned by someone from Sacramento, California.

Musk wanted the name badly, but the guy who owned the name was not interested in selling it. In an interview, he said, “I sent the nicest guy who was difficult to anger to his doorsteps and told him not to leave till he agrees to sell the name.” They paid $75,000 for the name.

He further pointed out that the company was earlier just a shell company. He said, “If filing a shell corp constitutes “founding a company”, then I’d be the only founder of PayPal since I filed the original incorporation docs for http://X.com (later renamed PayPal), but that’s not what founding means.”

Musk added Martin Eberhard was fired by the board unanimously in July 2007 for damning reasons. He said the fact matters a lot that no one left with him. He blamed Eberhard for “relentlessly pushing a false narrative about Tesla for 15 years.” Musk said, “he [Eberhard] is a compelling liar. Fooled me for almost three years.”

Questioning Eberhard’s leadership skills, he said, “But if he was actually capable of creating a company like Tesla, he would have done so after he was fired for lying outrageously about cost & progress of Roadster in mid-2007. We would’ve lost at least a few talented people if he was the real deal, but we lost no one.”

Musk has raised questions on Wikipedia before

This is not the first time Musk has raised questions about the content available on Wikipedia. In 2021 he had said, “My wiki is such a dumpster fire. That’s how you know it isn’t curated.”

Elon Musk and Twitter

Recently, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter and make it private. He had said the company had a lot of potentials, and he could unlock it. The Twitter Board, however, rejected the offer and activated Poison Pill to stop him from acquiring controlling shares in the company. The tussle between Musk and Twitter continues as the fact is even though Twitter activated Poison Pill, it cannot stop him from acquiring the required shares to take over the company.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,538FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com