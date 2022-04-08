Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsEx-Amnesty chief Aakar Patel claims he was stopped at airport again, CBI to challenge...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ex-Amnesty chief Aakar Patel claims he was stopped at airport again, CBI to challenge the court order that set aside the Look Out Circular

Ex-Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel stopped at the airport again. CBI to challenge the order by the Rouse Avenue court that set aside the LOC against him, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff
40

Hours after the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi allowed Aakar Patel to travel abroad, the former Amnesty International India Head on Thursday (April 7) night alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not remove the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

In a tweet, Patel claimed, “Have been stopped at immigration again. CBI has not taken me off their lookout circular.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Aakar Patel

He further alleged, “Immigration at Bangalore airport says nobody at CBI answering their calls. Will move court again if I have to…”

Screengrab of the tweer by Aakar Patel

Later at 1:45 am on Friday (April 8) night, Aakar Patel uploaded a cryptic tweet while tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While posing with his dog, the ex-Amnesty International (India) chief wrote, “Imma bounce (I am leaving) Amit Shah, see you soon. Sooner than I had expected it seems.

Screengrab of the tweet by Aakar Patel

It is notable here that the Central Bureau of Investigation will act on the court order, only on receipt of a written copy. Given that the Rouse Avenue Court issued its directives only on April 7, it is quite possible that the CBI did not receive the written copy of the court order by the time Patel tweeted about being stopped at Bengaluru airport.

Citing sources in the CBI, NDTV had reported that the central investigation agency will challenge the court order and file an appeal on Friday (April 8) morning.

Aakar Patel stopped from leaving the country

On Wednesday (April 6), Aakar Patel was stopped from boarding a flight to the USA at the Bengaluru airport. The former Amnesty India chief had tweeted that he was put on an exit control list. Patel claimed that he had obtained his passport through a court order.

He added that a CBI officer informed him that he is on a Look Out Circular because of the case against Amnesty International India regarding the FCRA violations. He was later granted temporary relief by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi yesterday. And the CBI has stated that they would challenge the court order.

In February last year, the Enforcement Directorate had attached movable properties of Amnesty International India worth Rs 17.66 crore in a money laundering case.

ED had found that after the cancellation of the FCRA license by the Indian government, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and other Amnesty entities adopted ‘new methods’ to receive money from abroad. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Founding editor of TheWire, Siddharth Varadarajan, his fictitious tales and agenda journalism: How he spun a yarn yet again

Alok Bhatt -

Karauli anti-Hindu violence: Rajasthan Police books BJP leader Somya Gurjar’s husband, Gurjar community protests, demands CBI inquiry

OpIndia Staff -

Ex-Amnesty chief Aakar Patel claims he was stopped at airport again, CBI to challenge the court order that set aside the Look Out Circular

OpIndia Staff -

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recounts how a drunk Mumbai Indians player had him dangling outside a balcony on the 15th floor of a hotel: What...

OpIndia Staff -

Gorakhnath Temple attack: Terrorist Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi, with connections to ISIS, confesses he was angry over ‘CAA, NRC, atrocities against Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -

TMC leader Babul Supriyo equates Indian and Pakistani Muslims to wash away the “communal stamp” that was supposedly put on him: What he said

OpIndia Staff -

Days before Ram Navami and other Hindu festivals, Rajasthan govt bans religious flags on public properties

OpIndia Staff -

United Nations General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council, India abstains from voting

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Kashmiri Hindu activist detained by police for seeking permission to attend a propaganda program against The Kashmir Files, released after hours

OpIndia Staff -

Controversy over ‘only Muslim’ recruitment at Mini-Ratna Pawan Hans helicopter service, here is how there could be a Jamia connection

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,043FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com