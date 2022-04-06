Wednesday, April 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsEx-Amnesty India head Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport: Details
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ex-Amnesty India head Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport: Details

Aakar Patel said that the CBI officer informed him that he is on a Look Out Circular because of the case against Amnesty International India regarding the FCRA violations.

OpIndia Staff
Ex-Amnesty India head Aakar Patel
90

Former head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel has been stopped at Bengaluru airport from boarding a flight to the USA. He took to Twitter to say that he is on exit control list. Patel tweeted that he obtained the passport back through court order.

Patel said that the CBI officer informed him that he is on a Look Out Circular because of the case against Amnesty International India regarding the FCRA violations.

In November 2019, the CBI officers raided Amnesty India offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru where it had come to the fore that the organisation allegedly violated the FCRA (Foreign Currency Regulation Act) provisions. It was reported that activities carried out by Amnesty India were not commensurate to activities of for-profit company. These activities by Amnesty India were allegedly either prohibited or were regulated under the FCRA. The CBI had said that Amnesty International (UK) invested approximately 10 crore as fixed deposit (FD) in Amnesty India Private Limited, Bengaluru, by subscribing to the debt instruments, debentures.

In February 2021, the Enforcement Directorate attached movable properties of Amnesty India worth Rs 17.66 crore in a money laundering case. During the investigations, ED had found that after the cancellation of the FCRA license by the Indian government, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust and Amnesty entities adopted ‘new methods’ to receive money from abroad.

ED had registered case based on CBI’s FIR

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR against AIIPL, IAIT, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) under sections of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Indian Penal Code (120-B which denotes criminal conspiracy). Based on CBI’s FIR, ED had registered a money laundering case against the NGO.

Aakar Patel has often taken to Twitter to share images of Modi bobbleheads and dolls where he is often seen scolding those dolls of PM Modi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaakar patel, aakar patel cbi, aakar patel amnesty
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,950FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com